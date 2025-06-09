Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Annual Korea America Friendship Night - MSgt. Campbell Interview

    SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Service Members and Korean nationals gather at the JW Marriott in Seoul, South Korea for the 34th Annual Korea America Friendship Night on June 10, 2025. The night was a ceremony held to honor the historic alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 03:37
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:55
