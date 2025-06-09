U.S. Service Members and Korean nationals gather at the JW Marriott in Seoul, South Korea for the 34th Annual Korea America Friendship Night on June 10, 2025. The night was a ceremony held to honor the historic alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 03:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966317
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-YG297-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111065286
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th Annual Korea America Friendship Night, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.