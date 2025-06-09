video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Service Members and Korean nationals gather at the JW Marriott in Seoul, South Korea for the 34th Annual Korea America Friendship Night on June 10, 2025. The night was a ceremony held to honor the historic alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)