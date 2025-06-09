Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena holds Contingency Contracting Officer Capstone

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Ernesto Lagunes, broadcaster at American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting the 2025 Contingency Contracting Officer Capstone training exercise sponsored by the 18th Contracting Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 3, 2025. The training included participants from the 374th CONS, Yokota Air Base, Japan, the 35th CONS, Misawa Air Base, Japan, and the 3rd Marine Logistics Group expeditionary contracting platoon procurement chief. The exercise brought a joint force operations perspective and expert capabilities to act as they would deployed or in real world situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 23:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966307
    VIRIN: 250611-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111065082
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Kadena holds Contingency Contracting Officer Capstone, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

