Kadena holds Contingency Contracting Officer Capstone

U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Ernesto Lagunes, broadcaster at American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting the 2025 Contingency Contracting Officer Capstone training exercise sponsored by the 18th Contracting Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 3, 2025. The training included participants from the 374th CONS, Yokota Air Base, Japan, the 35th CONS, Misawa Air Base, Japan, and the 3rd Marine Logistics Group expeditionary contracting platoon procurement chief. The exercise brought a joint force operations perspective and expert capabilities to act as they would deployed or in real world situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)