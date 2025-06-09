Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITX 3-25: Cpl. Andrew Hojas Interview

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Hojas, semitrailer refueler operator, with Marine Wing Support Squadron-472, 4th Marine Air Wing, speaks on his experience as a Marine in the Reserves during an Integrated Training Exercise 3-25 (ITX 3-25), Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 7th, 2025. ITX is a critical Marine Air-Ground Task Force exercise for the Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle, confirming unit readiness through live-fire and combined arms integration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 22:31
    Category: Interviews
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    marforres
    readiness
    4th MAW
    MWSS-472
    MCAGCC 29 Palms
    MFR ITX 3-25

