U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Hojas, semitrailer refueler operator, with Marine Wing Support Squadron-472, 4th Marine Air Wing, speaks on his experience as a Marine in the Reserves during an Integrated Training Exercise 3-25 (ITX 3-25), Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 7th, 2025. ITX is a critical Marine Air-Ground Task Force exercise for the Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle, confirming unit readiness through live-fire and combined arms integration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 22:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|966301
|VIRIN:
|240607-M-VB811-1004
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_111065016
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ITX 3-25: Cpl. Andrew Hojas Interview, by Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.