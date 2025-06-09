Army250 Army Veteran Spotlight_Brad Harzman, DoDEA Zama Middle High School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.



As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Army veterans who have gone on to continue serving on the Army team to tell their story as part of our “Army Veteran Spotlight” series.



Brad Harzman is a band teacher at Zama Middle High School on Camp Zama who served in the Army for 37 years — 21 years in the Kansas National Guard, and 16 years in the Army Reserve.



In this vignette, Harzman shares his Army experience and his thoughts on celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday.



Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division

Additional photos provided by Brad Harzman



