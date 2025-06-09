Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ikego Winterblast 2025

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250224-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 24, 2025) - Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Yokosuka hosted Ikego Winterblast, which featured snow from Nagano, concessions, and games open to the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 23:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 966297
    VIRIN: 250224-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_111064922
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    This work, Ikego Winterblast 2025, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military families
    CFAY
    Winter
    Ikego

