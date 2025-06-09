250224-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 24, 2025) - Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Yokosuka hosted Ikego Winterblast, which featured snow from Nagano, concessions, and games open to the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 23:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|966297
|VIRIN:
|250224-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111064922
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ikego Winterblast 2025, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.