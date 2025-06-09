Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Emergency Relief

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rasmyyah Green 

    AFN Humphreys

    Tony Grinston, CEO of Army Emergency Relief and the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, speaks to soldiers on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 20, 2025. Grinston discusses how AER assists soldiers and family members such as providing financial assistance, emergency travel, and more. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rasmyyah Green)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 00:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966294
    VIRIN: 250520-A-FC998-5050
    Filename: DOD_111064834
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Emergency Relief, by SGT Rasmyyah Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

