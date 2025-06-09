video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tony Grinston, CEO of Army Emergency Relief and the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, speaks to soldiers on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 20, 2025. Grinston discusses how AER assists soldiers and family members such as providing financial assistance, emergency travel, and more. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rasmyyah Green)