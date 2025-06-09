Kelly Karwel, the founder and president of Welcome Wagon Korea, introduces the program and shares her personal experiences and struggles when completing permanent changes of station, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 20:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|966280
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-KO637-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111064598
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys Pacific Spotlight: Welcome Wagon Korea, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS
