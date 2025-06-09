Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Humphreys Pacific Spotlight: Welcome Wagon Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    AFN Humphreys

    Kelly Karwel, the founder and president of Welcome Wagon Korea, introduces the program and shares her personal experiences and struggles when completing permanent changes of station, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 20:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 966280
    VIRIN: 250609-F-KO637-1001
    Filename: DOD_111064598
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

