Transformation in Contact Platoon gets ready for the Army Birthday Parade

Soldiers from the 1st Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) load up their Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV) and participate in a full dress rehearsal, June 10, 2025, in preparation for their role in the Army's 250th Birthday Parade. The soldier will be the "Transformation in Contact" platoon which will represent today's modernized Army of emerging technology to "fight tomorrow's fight today". U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jewell Fatula.