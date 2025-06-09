Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transformation in Contact Platoon gets ready for the Army Birthday Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jewell Fatula 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 1st Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) load up their Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV) and participate in a full dress rehearsal, June 10, 2025, in preparation for their role in the Army's 250th Birthday Parade. The soldier will be the "Transformation in Contact" platoon which will represent today's modernized Army of emerging technology to "fight tomorrow's fight today". U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jewell Fatula.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 18:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966274
    VIRIN: 250606-A-KS482-8852
    Filename: DOD_111064422
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transformation in Contact Platoon gets ready for the Army Birthday Parade, by SGT Jewell Fatula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parade
    transformation
    TIC
    ISV
    Army250th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download