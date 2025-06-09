Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Changing Character of War

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Justin Fairley 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Changing Character of War highlights the United States Air Force Capabilities, and preparedness to answer the call to action within the Pacific region and beyond. The video also highlights SECDEF comments regarding our security posture and position as it pertains to the Pacific region, and how we will work with our Allied Partners to maintain peace in the region, but are ready at a moments notice to take swift, decisive action if needed and called upon.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966273
    VIRIN: 250530-D-KK460-3469
    PIN: 250022
    Filename: DOD_111064403
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Changing Character of War, by Justin Fairley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

