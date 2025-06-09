video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Changing Character of War highlights the United States Air Force Capabilities, and preparedness to answer the call to action within the Pacific region and beyond. The video also highlights SECDEF comments regarding our security posture and position as it pertains to the Pacific region, and how we will work with our Allied Partners to maintain peace in the region, but are ready at a moments notice to take swift, decisive action if needed and called upon.