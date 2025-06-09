Changing Character of War highlights the United States Air Force Capabilities, and preparedness to answer the call to action within the Pacific region and beyond. The video also highlights SECDEF comments regarding our security posture and position as it pertains to the Pacific region, and how we will work with our Allied Partners to maintain peace in the region, but are ready at a moments notice to take swift, decisive action if needed and called upon.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 17:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966273
|VIRIN:
|250530-D-KK460-3469
|PIN:
|250022
|Filename:
|DOD_111064403
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Changing Character of War, by Justin Fairley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.