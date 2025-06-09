Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army, NATO military partners connect, learn, inspire during CFGOLD 25

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    SAN ANTONIO - Approximately more than 200 Army Soldiers from Active, Guard and Reserve Components and nine military medical service members from the United Kingdom, Canada and Hungary took part in the 2025 U.S. Army Company and Field Grade Officer Leadership Development course, otherwise known as CFGOLD 2025 or CFGOLD 25, led by a committee of more than 30 cadre members at Trinity University in San Antonio, from June 1, 2025, through June 7, 2025.

    During the weeklong symposium, CFGOLD students fortified their networking opportunities through a multitude of social events; engaged in joint, breakout and small group sessions that encompassed a variety of organizational, doctrinal and topical elements for instruction and discussion; and senior leader and organizational panels that featured open discourse between students and cadre with General Officers, senior noncommissioned officers and senior warrant officers.

    CFGOLD is an annual, multinational event open to company and field grade officers, senior NCOs and WOs throughout the U.S. Army medical community and NATO counterparts. The overall purpose and vision of CFGOLD is to mentor, inform and inspire autonomy for Army leaders to enrich their knowledge and skill sets in their respective positions of authority and job specialties. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Inconvenience
    Artist: Real Heroes

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 17:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966271
    VIRIN: 250604-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111064363
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Army Medicine
    AMEDD
    Twice the Citizen
    CFGOLD
    AR-MEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    CFGOLD 25

