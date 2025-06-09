U.S. Army, NATO military partners connect, learn, inspire during CFGOLD 25

SAN ANTONIO - Approximately more than 200 Army Soldiers from Active, Guard and Reserve Components and nine military medical service members from the United Kingdom, Canada and Hungary took part in the 2025 U.S. Army Company and Field Grade Officer Leadership Development course, otherwise known as CFGOLD 2025 or CFGOLD 25, led by a committee of more than 30 cadre members at Trinity University in San Antonio, from June 1, 2025, through June 7, 2025.
During the weeklong symposium, CFGOLD students fortified their networking opportunities through a multitude of social events; engaged in joint, breakout and small group sessions that encompassed a variety of organizational, doctrinal and topical elements for instruction and discussion; and senior leader and organizational panels that featured open discourse between students and cadre with General Officers, senior noncommissioned officers and senior warrant officers.
CFGOLD is an annual, multinational event open to company and field grade officers, senior NCOs and WOs throughout the U.S. Army medical community and NATO counterparts. The overall purpose and vision of CFGOLD is to mentor, inform and inspire autonomy for Army leaders to enrich their knowledge and skill sets in their respective positions of authority and job specialties. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song: Inconvenience
Artist: Real Heroes
