B-roll of dredging taking place at Barcelona Harbor, Westfield, New York, May 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is dredging the harbor as part of maintaining federal navigation channels. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966269
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-MZ713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111064316
|Length:
|00:09:34
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Barcelona Harbor Dredging, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.