Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barcelona Harbor Dredging

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WESTFIELD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of dredging taking place at Barcelona Harbor, Westfield, New York, May 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is dredging the harbor as part of maintaining federal navigation channels. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966269
    VIRIN: 250610-A-MZ713-1001
    Filename: DOD_111064316
    Length: 00:09:34
    Location: WESTFIELD, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barcelona Harbor Dredging, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dredge
    Corps of Enbineers
    Barcelona
    USS Buffalo (SSN 715)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download