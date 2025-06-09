Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rocky Ellis: A Symbol of What Remains

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    During waterway debris removal operations, a hand-carved wooden figure was recovered and saved from the shredder by a truck driver, Asheville, North Carolina, June 9, 2025. Now known as “Rocky Ellis,” it serves as a symbol of resilience and a reminder of the lives impacted by Hurricane Helene (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966267
    VIRIN: 250609-A-FB511-8729
    Filename: DOD_111064311
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rocky Ellis: A Symbol of What Remains, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download