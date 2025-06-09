During waterway debris removal operations, a hand-carved wooden figure was recovered and saved from the shredder by a truck driver, Asheville, North Carolina, June 9, 2025. Now known as “Rocky Ellis,” it serves as a symbol of resilience and a reminder of the lives impacted by Hurricane Helene (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 16:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966267
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-FB511-8729
|Filename:
|DOD_111064311
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rocky Ellis: A Symbol of What Remains, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
