250610-N-EG735-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 10, 2025) A short social media video highlighting the Hospital Corpsmen onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 10, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966263
|VIRIN:
|250610-N-EG735-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111064198
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
