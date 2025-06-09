Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250610-N-EG735-1001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250610-N-EG735-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 10, 2025) A short social media video highlighting the Hospital Corpsmen onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 10, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966263
    VIRIN: 250610-N-EG735-1001
    Filename: DOD_111064198
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250610-N-EG735-1001, by SR Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    USS KEARSARGE
    Hospital Corpsman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download