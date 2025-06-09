The United States Mint at West Point is minting an official 250th birthday commemorative coin in West Point, N.Y., May 15, 2025. The coin honors 250 years of service, sacrifice, and transformation since the Army’s founding in 1775. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jarrett Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966262
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-KH323-2280
|Filename:
|DOD_111064184
|Length:
|00:06:58
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 250 Coin Minting at West Point B-Roll, by SGT Jarrett Johnson, identified by DVIDS
