    Army 250 Coin Minting at West Point B-Roll

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jarrett Johnson 

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    The United States Mint at West Point is minting an official 250th birthday commemorative coin in West Point, N.Y., May 15, 2025. The coin honors 250 years of service, sacrifice, and transformation since the Army’s founding in 1775. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jarrett Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966262
    VIRIN: 250515-A-KH323-2280
    Filename: DOD_111064184
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250 Coin Minting at West Point B-Roll, by SGT Jarrett Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coin
    anniversary
    Mint
    Army 250
    Army 250 Birthday

