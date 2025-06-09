Army 250 Coin Minting at West Point B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Mint at West Point is minting an official 250th birthday commemorative coin in West Point, N.Y., May 15, 2025. The coin honors 250 years of service, sacrifice, and transformation since the Army’s founding in 1775. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jarrett Johnson)