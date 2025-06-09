132d Wing opens renovated track

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 132d Civil Engineer Squadron completed a track renovation project June 2, 2025 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The track which has been closed since the Fall of 2024 was repaved, leveled and resurfaced, giving unit members an enhanced facility to conduct exercise and fitness testing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson)