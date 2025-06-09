Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    132d Wing opens renovated track

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The 132d Civil Engineer Squadron completed a track renovation project June 2, 2025 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The track which has been closed since the Fall of 2024 was repaved, leveled and resurfaced, giving unit members an enhanced facility to conduct exercise and fitness testing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 16:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966260
    VIRIN: 250610-Z-LN405-1045
    Filename: DOD_111064130
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 132d Wing opens renovated track, by SrA Nathan Osmundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Des Moines
    fitness
    132d Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download