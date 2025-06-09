The 132d Civil Engineer Squadron completed a track renovation project June 2, 2025 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The track which has been closed since the Fall of 2024 was repaved, leveled and resurfaced, giving unit members an enhanced facility to conduct exercise and fitness testing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 16:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966260
|VIRIN:
|250610-Z-LN405-1045
|Filename:
|DOD_111064130
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 132d Wing opens renovated track, by SrA Nathan Osmundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
