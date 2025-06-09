Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFROTC Cadets Participate in Orientation Flight - B-Roll Package

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets participate in orientation flights on two TH-1H Huey helicopters at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 31, 2025. The cadets received hands-on briefings on technical and flying operations along with the opportunity to ride in the TH-1H Huey helicopters by the 23rd Flying Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966241
    VIRIN: 250531-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111063960
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFROTC Cadets Participate in Orientation Flight - B-Roll Package, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

