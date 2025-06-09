Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250th Birthday

    CAMP CROFT, HUNGARY

    06.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade gives a shout-out to the U.S. Army’s on their 250th birthday, during Saber Guardian 25 on Camp Croft, Hungary, June 10, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 14:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 966230
    VIRIN: 250610-A-GV482-1004
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_111063707
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: CAMP CROFT, HU

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Army 250th Birthday, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    VCORPS
    12CAB
    StrongerTogether
    ABD250
    ARMY250

