    Centcom, Africom Leaders Testify on Posture, Challenges in Middle East, Africa, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Leaders from U.S. Central and Africa commands testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing to examine Defense Department policies, programs and activities in the Middle East and Africa to prepare for the committee’s consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026 in Washington, June 10, 2025. Witnesses include Army Gen. Michael Kurilla, Centcom commander; Marine Gen. Michael Langley, Africom commander; and Katherine Thompson, performing the duties of the assistant defense secretary for international security affairs.

    Location: US

