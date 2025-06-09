U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade give a shout-out to the U.S. Army’s on their 250th birthday, during Saber Guardian 25 on Camp Croft, Hungary, June 10, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
This work, Army 250th Birthday, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
