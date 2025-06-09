Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hegseth, Caine Testify Before House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine testify before the House Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee during an oversight hearing in Washington, June 10, 2025. Also testifying is Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, special assistant to the secretary of defense and performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense (comptroller)/chief financial officer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 14:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 966219
    Filename: DOD_111063526
    Length: 02:17:43
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hegseth, Caine Testify Before House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download