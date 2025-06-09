Hegseth, Caine Testify Before House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine testify before the House Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee during an oversight hearing in Washington, June 10, 2025. Also testifying is Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, special assistant to the secretary of defense and performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense (comptroller)/chief financial officer.