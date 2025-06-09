Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Leaders Testify Before Senate Regarding FY26 Budget

    06.10.2025

    Navy Secretary John C. Phelan, Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, vice chief of naval operations, and Marine Gen. Eric M. Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps, testify at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, June 10, 2025. The hearing concerns the Navy’s posture in review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2026 and the future years defense program.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 13:55
    Category: Briefings
