Navy Secretary John C. Phelan, Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, vice chief of naval operations, and Marine Gen. Eric M. Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps, testify at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, June 10, 2025. The hearing concerns the Navy’s posture in review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2026 and the future years defense program.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 13:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|966212
|Filename:
|DOD_111063376
|Length:
|02:16:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Leaders Testify Before Senate Regarding FY26 Budget, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.