    U.S. Army vehicles staged at the West Potomac Park Waterfront [B-Roll]

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army vehicles arrive and stage at the West Potomac Park Waterfront, June 10, 2025. The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14 with multiple events in the Nation’s Capital. Events include a day-long festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., a parade and a spectacular fireworks display. Part of the parade preparation process included moving U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tanks, M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, M109A6 Paladin Howitzers, and other equipment by rail to Washington D.C. on June 9, 2025. The vehicles, which are a part of the 250th Army Birthday Parade, departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas, where they are assigned to various units within the 1st Cavalry Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966208
    VIRIN: 250609-A-XS985-1002
    Filename: DOD_111063240
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army vehicles staged at the West Potomac Park Waterfront [B-Roll], by SGT Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    #ARMY250
    Army 250th Birthday
    Army Birthday Parade

