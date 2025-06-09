U.S. Army vehicles staged at the West Potomac Park Waterfront

U.S. Army vehicles arrive and stage at the West Potomac Park Waterfront, June 10, 2025. The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14 with multiple events in the Nation’s Capital. Events include a day-long festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., a parade and a spectacular fireworks display. Part of the parade preparation process included moving U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tanks, M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, M109A6 Paladin Howitzers, and other equipment by rail to Washington D.C. on June 9, 2025. The vehicles, which are a part of the 250th Army Birthday Parade, departed from Fort Cavazos, Texas, where they are assigned to various units within the 1st Cavalry Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 13:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966207
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-XS985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111063227
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
