Eighth Coast Guard District commander delivers hurricane preparedness remarks

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral David Barata, commander of the Eighth Coast Guard District, and Command Master Chief Micheal Koch deliver remarks in anticipation of the 2025 hurricane season in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 2, 2025. The 2025 hurricane season, which goes from June 1 to November 30, is expected to be above average with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting a range 13-19 named storms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)
