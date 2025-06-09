Eighth Coast Guard District commander delivers hurricane preparedness remarks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral David Barata, commander of the Eighth Coast Guard District, and Command Master Chief Micheal Koch deliver remarks in anticipation of the 2025 hurricane season in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 2, 2025. The 2025 hurricane season, which goes from June 1 to November 30, is expected to be above average with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting a range 13-19 named storms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)