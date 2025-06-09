Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Coast Guard District commander delivers hurricane preparedness remarks

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral David Barata, commander of the Eighth Coast Guard District, and Command Master Chief Micheal Koch deliver remarks in anticipation of the 2025 hurricane season in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 2, 2025. The 2025 hurricane season, which goes from June 1 to November 30, is expected to be above average with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting a range 13-19 named storms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966197
    VIRIN: 250610-G-GN994-1001
    Filename: DOD_111062910
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    TAGS

    Mississippi
    Louisiana
    Texas
    Gulf Coast
    hurricane preparedness
    Hurricane 2025

