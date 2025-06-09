Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj Gen. Kimberly Colloton wishes the U.S. Army and USACE a happy 250th Birthday

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Linnea Shirley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Maj Gen. Kimberly Colloton, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with Col. Justin Pabis, New England District commander, wish the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a happy 250th Birthday from Concord Mass. (Video by Linnea Shirley)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 11:33
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 966196
    VIRIN: 250610-A-WY275-1001
    Filename: DOD_111062899
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    USACE
    Birthday Shout-Out
    ARMY250
    USACE250

