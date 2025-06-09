Maj Gen. Kimberly Colloton wishes the U.S. Army and USACE a happy 250th Birthday

Maj Gen. Kimberly Colloton, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with Col. Justin Pabis, New England District commander, wish the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a happy 250th Birthday from Concord Mass. (Video by Linnea Shirley)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 11:33
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|966196
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-WY275-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111062899
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
