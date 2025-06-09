Maj Gen. Kimberly Colloton wishes the U.S. Army and USACE a happy 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966196" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj Gen. Kimberly Colloton, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with Col. Justin Pabis, New England District commander, wish the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a happy 250th Birthday from Concord Mass. (Video by Linnea Shirley)