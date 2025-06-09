B-Roll of the 156 CRG conducting CBRN refresher training during Sentry North

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, conduct CBRN refresher training during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 1, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|06.01.2025
|06.10.2025 09:44
|B-Roll
|966188
|250601-Z-MF014-2001
|DOD_111062681
|00:01:21
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|1
|1
