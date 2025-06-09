U.S. Army 250th Birthday - Daniel Carr

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) interviewed various members of the workforce. Daniel Carr currently works for the AMCOM Logistic Center. Daniel speaks on his time as an Army Civilian, memories of serving alongside soldiers and some words for the next generation.