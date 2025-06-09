Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 250th Birthday - Daniel Carr

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    For the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) interviewed various members of the workforce. Daniel Carr currently works for the AMCOM Logistic Center. Daniel speaks on his time as an Army Civilian, memories of serving alongside soldiers and some words for the next generation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 09:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966185
    VIRIN: 250606-O-CT301-3406
    Filename: DOD_111062525
    Length: 00:07:44
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 250th Birthday - Daniel Carr, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ARMY250
    U.S. Army, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Army Birthday, Army Strong, This We'll Defend

