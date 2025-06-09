U.S. Army 250th Birthday - Daniel Carr

For the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) interviewed various members of the workforce. Daniel Carr currently works for the AMCOM Logistic Center. Daniel speaks on his time as an Army Civilian, memories of serving alongside soldiers and some words for the next generation.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 09:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966185
|VIRIN:
|250606-O-CT301-3406
|Filename:
|DOD_111062525
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
