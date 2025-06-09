Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples B Roll- Naples High School Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250606-N-NY362-1002 NAPLES, Italy (June 6, 2025) B Roll highlighting Naples High School class of 2025's graduation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966182
    VIRIN: 250606-N-NY362-1002
    Filename: DOD_111062477
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples B Roll- Naples High School Graduation, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    graduation
    Naples High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download