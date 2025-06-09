Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Social Media Video- Naples High School Graduation

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250610-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 10, 2025) Social media video highlighting Naples High School class of 2025's graduation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 08:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 966180
    VIRIN: 250610-N-NY362-1001
    Filename: DOD_111062459
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Social Media Video- Naples High School Graduation, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Naples
    graduation
    Naples High School

