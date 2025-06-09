Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking a peek at PEAK: Spc. Nicole Carpio-Yunga

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Spc. Nicole Carpio-Yunga, a petroleum specialist with 316th Quartermaster Battalion shows of the Petroleum Expeditionary Analysis Kit (PEAK), a prototype fuel analysis system being tested at the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise. The QLLEX is a part of Mojave Falcon 25, a first-of-it's-kind-multi-faceted exercise that oversees the potential of the Army Reserve to operate in a Large Scale Combat Operations environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 08:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966175
    VIRIN: 250606-A-XO050-1001
    Filename: DOD_111062404
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

