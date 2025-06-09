Taking a peek at PEAK: Spc. Nicole Carpio-Yunga

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Nicole Carpio-Yunga, a petroleum specialist with 316th Quartermaster Battalion shows of the Petroleum Expeditionary Analysis Kit (PEAK), a prototype fuel analysis system being tested at the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise. The QLLEX is a part of Mojave Falcon 25, a first-of-it's-kind-multi-faceted exercise that oversees the potential of the Army Reserve to operate in a Large Scale Combat Operations environment.