Dogface Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Fitness Team engage in a team workout at Jordan Gym on Fort Stewart, Georgia on June 9, 2025 to prepare for the Army 250th Birthday Fitness Competition. The mission of the 3rd ID fitness team is to display the readiness and lethality of 3rd ID through fitness competitions and events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caden Comer)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 09:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966167
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-FO227-3567
|Filename:
|DOD_111062390
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Fitness Team Reel, by SPC Caden Comer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
