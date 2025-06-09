3rd Infantry Division Fitness Team Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dogface Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Fitness Team engage in a team workout at Jordan Gym on Fort Stewart, Georgia on June 9, 2025 to prepare for the Army 250th Birthday Fitness Competition. The mission of the 3rd ID fitness team is to display the readiness and lethality of 3rd ID through fitness competitions and events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caden Comer)