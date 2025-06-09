Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Fitness Team Reel

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Caden Comer 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Fitness Team engage in a team workout at Jordan Gym on Fort Stewart, Georgia on June 9, 2025 to prepare for the Army 250th Birthday Fitness Competition. The mission of the 3rd ID fitness team is to display the readiness and lethality of 3rd ID through fitness competitions and events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caden Comer)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 09:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966167
    VIRIN: 250606-A-FO227-3567
    Filename: DOD_111062390
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    competition
    3rd Infantry Division (3 ID)
    Army's 250th Birthday Fitness Competition

