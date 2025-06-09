Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and NATO Allies complete Balkan Sentinel in Bulgaria

    KOREN TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    06.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S., Italian, Romanian, and Bulgarian forces conclude Balkan Sentinel with a static display of armed vehicles used throughout Balkan Sentinel and a reenactment of the combined live-fire exercise completed on June 8, 2025, at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 9, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, will be linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a battalion from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 07:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966161
    VIRIN: 250609-A-BK800-3306
    Filename: DOD_111062311
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: KOREN TRAINING AREA, BG

    Bulgaria
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse

