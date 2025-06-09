A video highlighting the capabilities of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 28, 2025. The VMM supports the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Commander by providing assault support transport of combat troops, supplies, and equipment, day or night, under all weather conditions during expeditionary, joint or combined operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 04:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|966141
|VIRIN:
|250528-M-BA875-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111062101
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 Seconds with 31st MEU | VMM, by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
