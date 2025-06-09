Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 Seconds with 31st MEU | VMM

    INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A video highlighting the capabilities of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 28, 2025. The VMM supports the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Commander by providing assault support transport of combat troops, supplies, and equipment, day or night, under all weather conditions during expeditionary, joint or combined operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 04:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 966141
    VIRIN: 250528-M-BA875-1001
    Filename: DOD_111062101
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    TAGS

    Ready
    MAGTF
    deadly
    reliable
    lethal
    capable

