Grand Opening of 1st Culinary Outpost Food Truck on Humphreys

U.S Army Sgt. 1st Class September Harris, 8th Army Culinary Outpost Manager, introduces the opening for the first ever culinary outpost on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 10, 2025. This outpost serves breakfast from 0800-1000 and lunch from 1200-1400 and can be requested to mobilize anywhere on base. You can check 8th Army Facebook page for menus, times and locations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)