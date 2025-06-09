Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grand Opening of 1st Culinary Outpost Food Truck on Humphreys

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2025

    Video by Pfc. In Woo Cho 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S Army Sgt. 1st Class September Harris, 8th Army Culinary Outpost Manager, introduces the opening for the first ever culinary outpost on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 10, 2025. This outpost serves breakfast from 0800-1000 and lunch from 1200-1400 and can be requested to mobilize anywhere on base. You can check 8th Army Facebook page for menus, times and locations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 03:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966132
    VIRIN: 250610-A-KH313-1166
    Filename: DOD_111061932
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Opening of 1st Culinary Outpost Food Truck on Humphreys, by PFC In Woo Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Army
    outpost
    Food Truck
    SFC Harris September

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download