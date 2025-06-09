Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX-25 Continues with Comprehensive Training: Dynamic Tactical Lanes

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Medical professionals from the U.S. military and partner nations engage in realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) scenarios during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-25) on June 9, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Participants in JEMX-25 engage in realistic combat casualty care scenarios to improve skills and teamwork, contributing to enhanced medical support in operational environments. This hands-on training provides unparalleled experience , replicating the full spectrum of medical challenges from point of injury to prolonged field care in austere conditions, to build resilient and adaptable medical forces ready for modern operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 03:32
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

