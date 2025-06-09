JEMX-25 Continues with Comprehensive Training: Dynamic Tactical Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Medical professionals from the U.S. military and partner nations engage in realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) scenarios during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-25) on June 9, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Participants in JEMX-25 engage in realistic combat casualty care scenarios to improve skills and teamwork, contributing to enhanced medical support in operational environments. This hands-on training provides unparalleled experience , replicating the full spectrum of medical challenges from point of injury to prolonged field care in austere conditions, to build resilient and adaptable medical forces ready for modern operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez)