    JEMX-25 Continues with Comprehensive Training: Spanning Briefings, Didactics

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    The initial phases of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-25) highlight the welcome briefs and didactic instruction for participating medical professionals from June 8-9, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. JEMX-25 brings together approximately 60 medical professionals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and NATO partners to foster collaboration and refine critical care skills in a simulated operational setting. This multi-service training enhances combat readiness through realistic joint medical training, providing unparalleled experience in combat casualty care and preparing participants for the complexities of modern operational environments and prolonged field care scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez)

    Medical Training
    Fort Cavaozs
    JEMX2025
    JEMX-25

