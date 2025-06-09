JEMX-25 Continues with Comprehensive Training: Spanning Briefings, Didactics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966122" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The initial phases of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-25) highlight the welcome briefs and didactic instruction for participating medical professionals from June 8-9, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. JEMX-25 brings together approximately 60 medical professionals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and NATO partners to foster collaboration and refine critical care skills in a simulated operational setting. This multi-service training enhances combat readiness through realistic joint medical training, providing unparalleled experience in combat casualty care and preparing participants for the complexities of modern operational environments and prolonged field care scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez)