Pacific News, June 6, 2025

On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines perform an extraction during Kamandag 9. U.S. Airmen from the 374th Communications Squadron demonstrated their expeditionary communication capabilities during Exercise Samurai Relay II. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration team bids farewell to Japan.
|06.05.2025
|06.09.2025 23:20
|Newscasts
|966120
|250606-M-FO238-8202
|DOD_111061781
|00:02:00
|JP
|0
|0
