    Pacific News, June 6, 2025

    JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines perform an extraction during Kamandag 9. U.S. Airmen from the 374th Communications Squadron demonstrated their expeditionary communication capabilities during Exercise Samurai Relay II. Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration team bids farewell to Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 23:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 966120
    VIRIN: 250606-M-FO238-8202
    Filename: DOD_111061781
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News, June 6, 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS

