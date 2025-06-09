Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMWDC 10 Year Anniversary Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Demitrius Williams 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    SAN DIEGO (June 9, 2025) - Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) 10 year anniversary ceremony onboard Naval Base San Diego. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 20:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966107
    VIRIN: 250609-N-OR809-1085
    Filename: DOD_111061483
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, SMWDC 10 Year Anniversary Ceremony, by PO2 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

