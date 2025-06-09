Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th AAMDC Army 250th Birthday Shout Outs (With Music)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, wish the Army a Happy 250th Birthday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 6, 2025. The Army was originally established on June 14, 1775, during the American Revolutionary War and was a response to the need for professional soldiers to fight against the British Army. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) (Video was edited to emphasize subjects.)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966103
    VIRIN: 250606-A-AI704-1002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_111061427
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th AAMDC Army 250th Birthday Shout Outs (With Music), by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

