U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, wish the Army a Happy 250th Birthday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 6, 2025. The Army was originally established on June 14, 1775, during the American Revolutionary War and was a response to the need for professional soldiers to fight against the British Army. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) (Video was edited to emphasize subjects.)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 19:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966103
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-AI704-1002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_111061427
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 94th AAMDC Army 250th Birthday Shout Outs (With Music), by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.