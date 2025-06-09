Yokota LEAP ACE Course

Yokota Air Base hosted a Language Enabled Airman Program course. This course invited Japanese scholars from around the world to gain a better understanding of the language, culture and how LEAP fits into agile combat employment.
|05.20.2025
|06.09.2025 19:44
|Package
|966100
|250521-F-BS430-1001
|DOD_111061421
|00:01:00
|JP
|0
|0
