    Co-Op 116 Graduation Video

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2025

    Video by Kei Sasaki 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers at Camp Zama, Japan, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participated in the Co-Op program, a quarterly 10-week bilateral program that U.S. Army Japan’s G5/9 offers.

    This most recent Co-Op was the 116th iteration of the program. The program involves JGSDF members working and training with U.S. Soldiers assigned to several units on Camp Zama.

    The program includes physical training, enhancement of English language skills, and knowledge of U.S. military structure.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 19:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966099
    VIRIN: 250609-A-QU164-3325
    Filename: DOD_111061407
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

