    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers respond to aircraft emergency in Florida

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, recount their experience while responding to an aircraft emergency near Indian River, Florida, Jan. 30, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 20:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966096
    VIRIN: 250226-A-BY519-8322
    Filename: DOD_111061384
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers respond to aircraft emergency in Florida, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

