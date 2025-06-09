3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers respond to aircraft emergency in Florida

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, recount their experience while responding to an aircraft emergency near Indian River, Florida, Jan. 30, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|02.26.2025
|06.09.2025 20:06
|Video Productions
|966096
|250226-A-BY519-8322
|DOD_111061384
|00:03:19
|US
|1
|1
