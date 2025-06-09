U.S. Army tracked vehicles arrive in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday

U.S. Army vehicles including M1A2 Abrams tanks, M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers are offloaded from rail cars at the CSX rail yard in Jessup, Maryland, June 9, 2025. The equipment traveled just under 2,000 miles from Fort Cavazos, Texas, as part of the Army 250th birthday parade later this week. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)
