    Week of the Eagle Division Run

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers across the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the Division to kick off the Week of the Eagles (WoE) on Fort Campbell, KY, June 9, 2025. WoE is an annual event that celebrates the heritage and legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) through honoring veterans, current soldiers, and the community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966085
    VIRIN: 250609-A-ID763-7922
    Filename: DOD_111061086
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week of the Eagle Division Run, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    101st CAB
    Division Run
    Week of the Eagle

