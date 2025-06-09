Soldiers across the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the Division to kick off the Week of the Eagles (WoE) on Fort Campbell, KY, June 9, 2025. WoE is an annual event that celebrates the heritage and legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) through honoring veterans, current soldiers, and the community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966085
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-ID763-7922
|Filename:
|DOD_111061086
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Week of the Eagle Division Run, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.