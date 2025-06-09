Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of the 156 CRG and the 182nd AW conducting airfield operations at Sentry North

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, conduct airfield operations, launching and receiving C-130H Hercules aircrafts during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 3, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966081
    VIRIN: 250603-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_111061023
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    readiness
    lethality
    182nd Airlfit Wing
    156th Wing - Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    contentcollectionweek
    sentrynorth

