B-Roll of the 156 CRG and the 182nd AW conducting airfield operations at Sentry North

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, conduct airfield operations, launching and receiving C-130H Hercules aircrafts during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 3, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966081
|VIRIN:
|250603-Z-MF014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111061023
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
