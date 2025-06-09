Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Rail Offloading in Jessup, Maryland for Army 250th Birthday

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army vehicles including M1A2 Abrams tanks, M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers are offloaded from rail cars at the CSX rail yard in Jessup, Maryland, June 9, 2025. The equipment traveled just under 2,000 miles from Fort Cavazos, Texas, as part of the Army 250th birthday parade later this week. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 18:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966080
    VIRIN: 250609-A-SA954-1001
    Filename: DOD_111061017
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    1st Cavalry Division
    #army250
    Army 250th Birthday
    Army Birthday Parade

