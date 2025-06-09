B-Roll: Rail Offloading in Jessup, Maryland for Army 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army vehicles including M1A2 Abrams tanks, M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers are offloaded from rail cars at the CSX rail yard in Jessup, Maryland, June 9, 2025. The equipment traveled just under 2,000 miles from Fort Cavazos, Texas, as part of the Army 250th birthday parade later this week. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)