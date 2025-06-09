The 89th Airlift Wing is one of 17 Air Force active duty wings assigned to Air Mobility Command and is a tenant unit based at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The 89th AW provides global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, Air Force chief of staff and AMC.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 16:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|966077
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-DS607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111061011
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 89th Airlift Wing Mission Video 2025, by SSgt Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.