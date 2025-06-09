Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    89th Airlift Wing Mission Video 2025

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn 

    89th Airlift Wing

    The 89th Airlift Wing is one of 17 Air Force active duty wings assigned to Air Mobility Command and is a tenant unit based at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The 89th AW provides global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, Air Force chief of staff and AMC.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 16:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 966077
    VIRIN: 250609-F-DS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111061011
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

