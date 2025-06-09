Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEA TAC PATRIOT EXPRESS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCCHORD FIELD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Robert Coronado 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Video discusses the Patriot Express flight process at SEA TAC airport.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 17:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966076
    VIRIN: 250528-D-ML822-6172
    Filename: DOD_111061009
    Length: 00:09:35
    Location: MCCHORD FIELD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA TAC PATRIOT EXPRESS, by Robert Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download