    Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay conducts training

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    U.S. Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from Station Depoe Bay conduct two boat training in Depoe Bay, Oregon, May 14, 2025. Coast Guard crews conduct regular training to ensure they ready to respond in a variety of weather conditions and sea states. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966075
    VIRIN: 250514-G-HT254-9954
    Filename: DOD_111061008
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: OREGON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    towing
    Pacific Northwest
    training
    two boat training
    47-foot Motor Life Boat

