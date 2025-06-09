Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay conducts training

U.S. Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from Station Depoe Bay conduct two boat training in Depoe Bay, Oregon, May 14, 2025. Coast Guard crews conduct regular training to ensure they ready to respond in a variety of weather conditions and sea states. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966075
|VIRIN:
|250514-G-HT254-9954
|Filename:
|DOD_111061008
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.